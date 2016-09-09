Feature and functionality Extend functionality or build bridges between systems. Our expert developers have years of experience to assist you in bringing your ideas to life. See how we helped Zeit Online build this SEO feature for Live Blog.

Consulting and conception Drawing on our experience with news organisations worldwide, we help you define your goals, the best tools, workflows and models to benefit your business. See how we improved the workflow of Amnesty International.

Training and user support Sourcefabric experts quickly help resolve your issues via live chat, email and our ticketing system. Our support team provides online and offline training to show your teams how to use our software to its full potential.

Website design Together we turn your vision into an experience. Let us create a professional, responsive, optimised website for you so you can concentrate on your core operations. Here are some sites that we have helped create.

IMPLEMENTATION AND INTEGRATION Integrating our tools into your existing IT infrastructure might be easier than you think. We have the experience. See how we helped Books on Demand integrate Booktype into their self-publishing service.