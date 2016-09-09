Building a media business today requires the seamless integration of a variety of services. Because of this, we work to integrate external systems with our tools as well as build bridges between our existing products.To name but a few, we have created automated websites for radio stations running on Airtime, exported digital publications from Booktype as websites, or integrated third party tools like InDesign and MS Word to speed up and simplify workflows in newsrooms. Along the same line of thinking, we have developed Live Blog as a SaaS offering that integrates seamlessly with other web publishing platforms.To complete our service offering, we also provide design work and build beautiful, responsive web designs to give your publication an appealing, contemporary look
Extend functionality or build bridges between systems. Our expert developers have years of experience to assist you in bringing your ideas to life. See how we helped Zeit Online build this SEO feature for Live Blog.
Drawing on our experience with news organisations worldwide, we help you define your goals, the best tools, workflows and models to benefit your business. See how we improved the workflow of Amnesty International.
Sourcefabric experts quickly help resolve your issues via live chat, email and our ticketing system. Our support team provides online and offline training to show your teams how to use our software to its full potential.
Together we turn your vision into an experience. Let us create a professional, responsive, optimised website for you so you can concentrate on your core operations. Here are some sites that we have helped create.
Integrating our tools into your existing IT infrastructure might be easier than you think. We have the experience. See how we helped Books on Demand integrate Booktype into their self-publishing service.
Making sure you are always up to date, sleep at ease and don’t have to get your hands dirty, digitally speaking: we offer scalable hosting of all Sourcefabric software, providing updates, backups and 24/7 uptime monitoring.
